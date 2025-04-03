Huascar Brazoban News: Nabs first career save

Brazoban struck out one in a scoreless two-thirds of an inning to record his first save of the season in Wednesday's extra-innings win over the Marlins.

The right-hander got the final two outs of the 11th inning on only seven pitches (five strikes) to collect the first save of his career. Mets closer Edwin Diaz has worked earlier in the game, as had top setup men A.J. Minter and Ryne Stanek, so Brazoban's usage doesn't suggest he's now a key high-leverage arm for New York. The 35-year-old has pitched well to begin the season, however -- through three appearances and five innings, Brazoban has a 0.00 ERA and 5:1 K:BB.