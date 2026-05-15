Huascar Brazoban News: Opening again Saturday

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opener in Saturday's game against the Yankees, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

The Mets seem to like using Brazoban as an opener ahead of David Peterson, as the two are now set to work in tandem for the third time this month. Brazoban's last opening assignment didn't go very well, as he allowed two earned runs and walked three batters over one inning and was hit with his first loss of the season. He'll aim to bounce back Saturday in what will likely be a one-inning start.