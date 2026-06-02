Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Opening Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 2, 2026

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Brazoban gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two batters in a scoreless inning when he opened for Jonah Tong last Wednesday, and the two will work in tandem again Tuesday. Brazoban's scoreless-inning streak came to an end Friday, yet he still owns an impressive 1.86 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 29 innings this year.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
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