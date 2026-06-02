Huascar Brazoban News: Opening Tuesday

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Brazoban gave up a hit and a walk while striking out two batters in a scoreless inning when he opened for Jonah Tong last Wednesday, and the two will work in tandem again Tuesday. Brazoban's scoreless-inning streak came to an end Friday, yet he still owns an impressive 1.86 ERA and 0.97 WHIP through 29 innings this year.