Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Opening Wednesday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 5:45am

Brazoban will serve as the Mets' opening pitcher for Wednesday's game against the Reds, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Brazoban has pitched 7.1 consecutive scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 1.73 and his WHIP to 0.92 through 26 frames on the season. Now penciled in for his fourth opening assignment of the season, he'll aim to keep a surging Reds offense quiet for about an inning or two before turning the ball over to Jonah Tong, who's expected to pitch in bulk relief.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
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