Huascar Brazoban News: Picks up win Sunday
Brazoban (1-0) recorded the win Sunday against the Giants, tossing 1.1 perfect innings of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.
The right-hander replaced Kodai Senga on the mound in the sixth inning with the Mets down 2-1, and was still the pitcher of record when they erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth. Brazoban has looked good to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB over five appearances and 5.1 innings.
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