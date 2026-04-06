Huascar Brazoban headshot

Huascar Brazoban News: Picks up win Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Brazoban (1-0) recorded the win Sunday against the Giants, tossing 1.1 perfect innings of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.

The right-hander replaced Kodai Senga on the mound in the sixth inning with the Mets down 2-1, and was still the pitcher of record when they erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth. Brazoban has looked good to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB over five appearances and 5.1 innings.

Huascar Brazoban
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Huascar Brazoban See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Huascar Brazoban See More
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
31 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
41 days ago
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
125 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
198 days ago
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
MLB
MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Mason Miller, Eugenio Suarez and More on the Move
Author Image
Erik Halterman
263 days ago