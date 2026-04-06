Huascar Brazoban News: Picks up win Sunday

Brazoban (1-0) recorded the win Sunday against the Giants, tossing 1.1 perfect innings of relief. He didn't strike out a batter.

The right-hander replaced Kodai Senga on the mound in the sixth inning with the Mets down 2-1, and was still the pitcher of record when they erupted for four runs in the top of the eighth. Brazoban has looked good to begin the season, posting a 0.00 ERA and 3:0 K:BB over five appearances and 5.1 innings.