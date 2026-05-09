Huascar Brazoban News: Serving as opener again
Brazoban will be the Mets' opener for Sunday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.
Brazoban operated as the Mets' opener against the Rockies this past Monday, when he tossed one scoreless inning before handing tthings off to Austin Warren and David Peterson, the latter of whom was credited with the win. It looks to be the same setup for Sunday's contest, with Peterson expected to serve in a bulk-relief role after Brazoban is done for the day. Brazoban sports a 1.53 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 14:5 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season, though he's given up one earned run in three of his last six outings that has spanned seven frames.
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