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Hunter Barco News: Makes Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Barco has made the Pirates' Opening Day roster, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barco has been trending up, making his big-league debut at the end of last season and following that up with a strong spring training. The 25-year-old lefty had a 2.89 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB in 9.1 innings in Grapefruit League play. Carmen Mlodzinski won the fifth starter spot, but Barco and Jose Urquidy also made the club in long-relief roles. It's possible the Pirates have Barco piggyback another starter the first time through the rotation.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
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