Hunter Barco headshot

Hunter Barco News: Mixed results early in spring

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Barco allowed no hits and walked two while striking out three across 3.0 scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

This marked Barco's first start of the spring and second appearance of the exhibition season. He's completed 4.1 innings without allowing an earned run while striking out six, though he's also walked five. Barco is likely on the outside looking in for a rotation spot to begin the regular season due to the signing of Jose Urquidy, but he should have the chance to make an impact at some point in 2026.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
