Hunter Barco News: Moved to minor-league camp

Barco was reassigned to minor-league camp Thursday.

The Pirates' top left-handed pitching prospect, Barco made two appearances in Grapefruit League play this spring, allowing four hits, two walks and four earned runs across 2.2 innings, striking out one. Barco advanced to Double-A last season before his 2024 campaign was cut short in July due to a leg injury. He entered spring training healthy and figures to open the year back in Double-A.