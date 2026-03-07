Hunter Barco News: New pitch mix

Barco added a changeup, sweeper and sinker to his pitch mix this offseason, Kevin Gorman of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Barco featured a fastball, spltter and slider during his brief big-league debut at the end of 2025, but believed he needed to add to his arsenal to stick in the rotation. He threw six changeups among his 57 pitches in Saturday's Grapefruit League outing against the Tigers, during which he surrendered three earned runs across three innings while striking out three and walking one. Despite the bumpy outing, Barco showed improved control, registering his first appearance of the spring without giving up multiple free passes.