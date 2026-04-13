Hunter Barco headshot

Hunter Barco News: Optioned to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

The Pirates optioned Barco to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barco cracked the Opening Day roster as a long reliever, but he was used sparingly and didn't pitch well on those occasions, allowing seven runs (five earned) with a 5:7 K:BB over seven innings of work. The southpaw will likely join the rotation at Indianapolis, where he can get stretched back out and wait for another opportunity in the majors.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
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