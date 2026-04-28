Hunter Barco News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Pirates recalled Barco from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Jason Mackey of MLB.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates optioned Wilber Dotel to Triple-A Indianapolis. Barco made Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster this season and appeared in four games out of the bullpen, registering a 6.43 ERA, 2.14 WHIP and 5:7 K:BB across seven innings before he was sent down two weeks ago.