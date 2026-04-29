Hunter Barco headshot

Hunter Barco News: Sent back to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

The Pirates optioned Barco to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Barco threw 84 pitches while allowing five runs over 4.2 innings in an extended relief outing in Tuesday's loss to the Cardinals. The left-hander will likely rejoin the rotation at Indianapolis.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
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