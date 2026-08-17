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Hunter Barco News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

The Pirates optioned Barco to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

Barco's stay in Pittsburgh lasted just one day, with the southpaw being called upon out of the bullpen to piggyback starter Lake Bachar in Sunday's 8-3 win over the Red Sox. After Bachar opened the game with three scoreless frames, Barco came on to work the next three innings, striking out four batters while yielding three earned runs on two hits and one walk. Barco will give up his spot on the active roster and in the bullpen to right-hander Yohan Ramirez (personal), who was reinstated from the paternity leave list in a corresponding move.

Hunter Barco
Pittsburgh Pirates
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