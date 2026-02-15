Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge Injury: Healthy ahead of spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Bigge (face) threw live batting practice Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

After pitching eight games in the Dominican winter league, Bigge appears to be just about all the way back from multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a foul ball in June of last year. The 27-year-old right-hander said Sunday that he's fully cleared medically, and the expectation is that Bigge will be competing for a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen during upcoming Grapefruit League play.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
