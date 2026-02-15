Hunter Bigge Injury: Healthy ahead of spring training
Bigge (face) threw live batting practice Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
After pitching eight games in the Dominican winter league, Bigge appears to be just about all the way back from multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a foul ball in June of last year. The 27-year-old right-hander said Sunday that he's fully cleared medically, and the expectation is that Bigge will be competing for a spot in Tampa Bay's Opening Day bullpen during upcoming Grapefruit League play.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Bigge See More
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings: Future Closers To Watch294 days ago
-
Mound Musings
Mound Musings: Endgame Odyssey – American League311 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Normalizing the ATC Pitching Projections341 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025February 11, 2025
-
Closer Encounters
Closer Encounters: 2025 Closer RankingsJanuary 28, 2025
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Bigge See More