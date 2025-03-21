Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge News: Misses out on roster spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Bigge is not expected to be included on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Bigge has had a good spring, allowing just two runs with a 6:1 K:BB over seven innings, but having minor-league options remaining worked against him here. The hard-throwing right-hander still has a good shot to handle high-leverage situations in the Rays' bullpen at some point this season.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
