Hunter Bigge News: Misses out on roster spot

Bigge is not expected to be included on the Rays' Opening Day roster, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Bigge has had a good spring, allowing just two runs with a 6:1 K:BB over seven innings, but having minor-league options remaining worked against him here. The hard-throwing right-hander still has a good shot to handle high-leverage situations in the Rays' bullpen at some point this season.