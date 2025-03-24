Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Bigge

Hunter Bigge News: Now set to make Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Bigge is now set to make the Rays' Opening Day roster with Shane McClanahan (triceps) slated for the 15-day injured list, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Bigge was optioned to Triple-A Durham last week but will be recalled to take McClanahan's spot. The hard-throwing reliever boasted a 2.57 ERA and 19:3 K:BB over 14 innings for the Rays last season after being acquired from the Cubs in a trade.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays

