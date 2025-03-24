Hunter Bigge News: Now set to make Opening Day roster

Bigge is now set to make the Rays' Opening Day roster with Shane McClanahan (triceps) slated for the 15-day injured list, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Bigge was optioned to Triple-A Durham last week but will be recalled to take McClanahan's spot. The hard-throwing reliever boasted a 2.57 ERA and 19:3 K:BB over 14 innings for the Rays last season after being acquired from the Cubs in a trade.