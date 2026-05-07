Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge News: Picks up first win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Bigge (1-0) was credited with the win Thursday against the Red Sox, striking out one in two clean innings of relief.

Bigge is bouncing back nicely from a scary injury in 2025, which occurred when he was struck in the face by a foul ball and carted off the field. Nine of his 11 appearances have been scoreless outings to begin 2026, with the 27-year-old right-hander logging a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB with four holds across 13 innings.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
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