Hunter Bigge News: Picks up first win Thursday

Bigge (1-0) was credited with the win Thursday against the Red Sox, striking out one in two clean innings of relief.

Bigge is bouncing back nicely from a scary injury in 2025, which occurred when he was struck in the face by a foul ball and carted off the field. Nine of his 11 appearances have been scoreless outings to begin 2026, with the 27-year-old right-hander logging a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 11:8 K:BB with four holds across 13 innings.