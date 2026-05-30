Hunter Bigge News: Relegated to Durham
The Rays optioned Bigge to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.
The 27-year-old will end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room in the bullpen for Cole Sulser (back), who returned from the injured list Saturday. Bigge owns a 6.98 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 19.1 innings with the Rays this season and gave up three earned runs without recording an out during his last appearance Friday.
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