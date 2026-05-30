Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge News: Relegated to Durham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2026

The Rays optioned Bigge to Triple-A Durham on Saturday.

The 27-year-old will end up as the roster casualty necessary to make room in the bullpen for Cole Sulser (back), who returned from the injured list Saturday. Bigge owns a 6.98 ERA and 1.45 WHIP through 19.1 innings with the Rays this season and gave up three earned runs without recording an out during his last appearance Friday.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
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