Hunter Bigge News: Sent to Triple-A
The Rays optioned Bigge to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The right-hander allowed just one run with a 10:3 K:BB across 6.1 innings during spring training, but he won't crack Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster. Bigge had a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 15 big-league innings last year, and it should only be a matter of time before the Rays give him a look in 2026.
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