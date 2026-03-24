Hunter Bigge News: Sent to Triple-A

The Rays optioned Bigge to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander allowed just one run with a 10:3 K:BB across 6.1 innings during spring training, but he won't crack Tampa Bay's Opening Day roster. Bigge had a 2.40 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 15 big-league innings last year, and it should only be a matter of time before the Rays give him a look in 2026.