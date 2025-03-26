Hunter Bigge News: Summoned to majors

The Rays recalled Bigge from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Bigge was optioned to Triple-A last week, but a spot on the Opening Day roster opened back up for him after the Rays placed Shane McClanahan (tricep) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. McClanahan's injury clears room in the rotation for Drew Rasmussen, while Bigge will fill the final opening in the Tampa Bay bullpen. Bigge impressed in his first taste of the big leagues in 2024 with a 2.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB across 17.1 innings between stops with the Cubs and Rays, but he may have to settle for low-leverage relief work to begin the upcoming season.