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Hunter Brown Injury: Began throwing program Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Brown (shoulder) began a throwing program Tuesday, playing catching from 75 feet, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

It's a significant step in Brown's rehab from a shoulder strain. Sidelined since throwing six innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts against the Red Sox on March 31, Brown is expected to be sidelined through late May, according to GM Dana Brown. Once he builds his arm back up, Brown will likely require a multi-start rehab assignment.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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