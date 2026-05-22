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Hunter Brown Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 22, 2026 at 9:54am

Brown (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Corpus Christi on Sunday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown threw live batting practice earlier this week and is ready to work in game action, as he works his way back from a shoulder strain. The right-hander isn't eligible to return from the 60-day injured list until the end of this month, so he's likely to make at least a pair of rehab starts to build his arm back up before rejoining the Houston rotation. Brown last pitched March 31 against the Red Sox. He posted a 0.84 ERA and 17:6 K:BB across 10.2 inning in his first two starts of the season before being shut down.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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