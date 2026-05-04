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Hunter Brown Injury: Could throw off mound this weekend

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Brown (shoulder) could throw a bullpen session as soon as this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Brown resumed flat-ground throwing a little over a week ago and might be ready to take another big step in his rehab this weekend. The right-hander is working his way back from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain, and the Astros have tentatively projected him to return by early- to mid-June.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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