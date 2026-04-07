Hunter Brown Injury: Has Grade 2 shoulder strain

Brown has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and will be shut down from throwing "for a few weeks."

Brown will have to get built back up following the shutdown period, so he is looking at a lengthy absence even if he doesn't encounter any setbacks. The right-hander had gotten off to an excellent start this season before getting hurt, yielding just one run with a 17:6 K:BB over 10.2 innings covering two outings.