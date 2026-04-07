Hunter Brown headshot

Hunter Brown Injury: Has Grade 2 shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 1:39pm

Brown has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain and will be shut down from throwing "for a few weeks."

Brown will have to get built back up following the shutdown period, so he is looking at a lengthy absence even if he doesn't encounter any setbacks. The right-hander had gotten off to an excellent start this season before getting hurt, yielding just one run with a 17:6 K:BB over 10.2 innings covering two outings.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brown See More
Week 2 FAAB Review
MLB
Week 2 FAAB Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
Yesterday
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Oblique Strain Sidelines Betts
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
Yesterday
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Mike Barner
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Chris Morgan
Yesterday
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago