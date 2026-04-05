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Hunter Brown Injury: Lands on IL with shoulder strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

The Astros placed Brown on the 15-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to April 2, due to a right shoulder strain.

The right-hander presumably sustained the injury during his previous start versus Boston on Tuesday, when he picked up his first win of the season after striking out eight and giving up one run on a hit and two walks over six innings. Brown will be eligible to be reinstated in mid-April, but it wouldn't be surprising if a shoulder issue necessitates a longer absence. It's a huge blow to both the Astros and fantasy managers after Brown opened the campaign in dominant form, allowing just one run with a 17:6 K:BB in his first two starts.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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