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Hunter Brown Injury: Nearing IL reinstatement?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Astros manager Joe Espada told reporters Friday that the team is weighing its options on whether Brown (shoulder) will need one more rehab assignment before being reinstatement from the 60-day injured list, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown made his third rehab start Thursday with Triple-A Sugar Land, when he tossed 57 pitches (38 strikes) and allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out four across 4.1 innings. Espada relayed that he felt good about Brown's latest rehab outing, and a decision around whether the 27-year-old right-hander will make his next start in the majors should be made within the next couple of days. Brown is nearly fully recovered from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that was severe enough for him to be placed on the IL in early April.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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