Hunter Brown Injury: Nearing rehab assignment

GM Dana Brown said Brown (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Tuesday before potentially beginning a rehab assignment, with the Astros targeting mid-June to activate him from the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain, and facing live batters appears to be the final hurdle before being cleared for game action. Brown's rehab assignment is expected to be a lengthy one with at least four starts in the minor leagues.