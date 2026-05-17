Hunter Brown Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
GM Dana Brown said Brown (shoulder) will throw live batting practice Tuesday before potentially beginning a rehab assignment, with the Astros targeting mid-June to activate him from the injured list, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander continues to work his way back from a shoulder strain, and facing live batters appears to be the final hurdle before being cleared for game action. Brown's rehab assignment is expected to be a lengthy one with at least four starts in the minor leagues.
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