Hunter Brown Injury: Next rehab start set

Brown (shoulder) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown made his last rehab outing with Sugar Land on Friday, allowing a run with five strikeouts and no walks over three innings. The right-hander continues working his way back from a shoulder strain and will likely require at least one more minor-league start after Thursday before being ready to rejoin the big-league rotation.