Hunter Brown Injury: Next rehab start set
Brown (shoulder) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Brown made his last rehab outing with Sugar Land on Friday, allowing a run with five strikeouts and no walks over three innings. The right-hander continues working his way back from a shoulder strain and will likely require at least one more minor-league start after Thursday before being ready to rejoin the big-league rotation.
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