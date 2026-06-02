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Hunter Brown Injury: Next rehab start set

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 2, 2026 at 9:37am

Brown (shoulder) will make his next rehab start with Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown made his last rehab outing with Sugar Land on Friday, allowing a run with five strikeouts and no walks over three innings. The right-hander continues working his way back from a shoulder strain and will likely require at least one more minor-league start after Thursday before being ready to rejoin the big-league rotation.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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