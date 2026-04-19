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Hunter Brown Injury: Out through late May

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Brown (shoulder) isn't expected to return from the 15-day injured list until late May or early June, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. "Hopefully it could be a little sooner."

Cristian Javier is facing a similar timeline for a return after both he and Brown sustained Grade 2 right shoulder strains within less than a week of one another. Shortly after Brown was diagnosed with the injury April 5, the Astros indicated that the right-hander would be shut down from throwing for two weeks before being re-evaluated, so he could be cleared to start playing light catch at some point in the coming days. Even so, Brown will be in line for a lengthy buildup, and a more definitive target date for his return won't become clear until he's ready to head out on what will likely be a multi-start minor-league rehab assignment.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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