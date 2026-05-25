Hunter Brown Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Brown (shoulder) will make his next rehab start this weekend at Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown opened his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christie, when he struck out five batters while allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. He'll make his next rehab start in Triple-A and is aiming to be activated from the 60-day injured list in mid-June, per McTaggart. Brown is in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that landed him on the IL in early April.