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Hunter Brown Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 25, 2026 at 2:22pm

Brown (shoulder) will make his next rehab start this weekend at Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brown opened his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christie, when he struck out five batters while allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. He'll make his next rehab start in Triple-A and is aiming to be activated from the 60-day injured list in mid-June, per McTaggart. Brown is in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that landed him on the IL in early April.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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