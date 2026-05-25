Hunter Brown Injury: Shifting rehab to Triple-A
Brown (shoulder) will make his next rehab start this weekend at Triple-A Sugar Land, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Brown opened his rehab assignment Sunday with Double-A Corpus Christie, when he struck out five batters while allowing one hit across two scoreless innings. He'll make his next rehab start in Triple-A and is aiming to be activated from the 60-day injured list in mid-June, per McTaggart. Brown is in the final stages of his recovery from a Grade 2 right shoulder strain that landed him on the IL in early April.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brown See More
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)3 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
Week 8 FAAB Results6 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets18 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Injury Report 2026: Most Injured Teams Ranked by Severity Score35 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Player Props for Monday, April 2035 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Brown See More