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Hunter Brown Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

The Astros transferred Brown (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Brown was given roughly a two-month return timeline when he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain in early April, so moving to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his timeline much. The right-hander began throwing bullpen sessions Friday and will likely do so several more times before getting the green light to throw live batting practice and eventually head out on a rehab assignment. Rhylan Thomas was claimed off waivers from Seattle in a corresponding move.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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