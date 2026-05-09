Hunter Brown Injury: Shifts to 60-day IL
The Astros transferred Brown (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Brown was given roughly a two-month return timeline when he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right shoulder strain in early April, so moving to the 60-day IL doesn't affect his timeline much. The right-hander began throwing bullpen sessions Friday and will likely do so several more times before getting the green light to throw live batting practice and eventually head out on a rehab assignment. Rhylan Thomas was claimed off waivers from Seattle in a corresponding move.
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