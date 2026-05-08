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Hunter Brown Injury: Throws bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 4:05pm

Brown (shoulder) threw a successful bullpen session Friday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The right-hander continues to progress in his throwing program after landing on the injured list in early April due to a Grade 2 shoulder strain. Brown will likely need at least a few more bullpen sessions before being cleared to face live batters and eventually embarking on a rehab assignment.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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