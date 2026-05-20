Hunter Brown Injury: Throws live BP
Manager Joe Espada said that Brown (shoulder) topped out at 96 mph during a 22-pitch live batting practice session Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment as early as this weekend, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Brown completed his first live batting practice Tuesday as he continues to rehab from a shoulder strain. If the 27-year-old feels good after that session, he should begin a rehab assignment over the weekend as he continues to target mid-June for his return to big-league action.
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