Hunter Brown News: Fans seven during loss

Brown (0-1) was saddled with the loss Friday against the Mets, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Brown got off to a great start by striking out Francisco Lindor and Juan Soto during the first two at-bats of the game. However, three consecutive hits from the Mets to begin the second frame put Houston in a 2-0 hole, and Soto's third-inning solo blast gave New York all the insurance it would need. Brown performed well enough to earn a quality start during his first appearance of the new campaign, but it's hard to take home a win when your offense only provides one run of support. He'll look for a better result next week when the Astros travel to Minnesota.