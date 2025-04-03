Hunter Brown News: Grabs first win

Brown (1-1) earned the win Thursday over the Twins, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings. He struck out eight.

The Twins got to Brown early Thursday, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning. However, the right-hander would settle in and turn in five scoreless frames to turn in a second-straight quality start. The 26-year-old Brown has allowed four earned runs while striking out 15 through his first 12 innings this year. Brown's currently lined up for a road matchup with the Mariners in his next outing.