Hunter Brown News: Sharp in seventh win
Brown (7-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out eight.
The 26-year-old was locked in Tuesday, with his only blemish a solo home run by Lawrence Butler in the fourth inning. Brown bounced back nicely from his previous start May 21 against the Rays, when he surrendered a season-high five runs. Aside from that outing, the right-hander has been excellent to start the 2025 season, posting a 2.00 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 67.2 innings across 11 starts, allowing one run or fewer in seven of them.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now