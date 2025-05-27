Hunter Brown News: Sharp in seventh win

Brown (7-3) earned the win Tuesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out eight.

The 26-year-old was locked in Tuesday, with his only blemish a solo home run by Lawrence Butler in the fourth inning. Brown bounced back nicely from his previous start May 21 against the Rays, when he surrendered a season-high five runs. Aside from that outing, the right-hander has been excellent to start the 2025 season, posting a 2.00 ERA and 0.92 WHIP over 67.2 innings across 11 starts, allowing one run or fewer in seven of them.