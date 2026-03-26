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Hunter Brown News: Strikes out nine in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Brown did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Angels, allowing four hits and four walks across 4.2 scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Brown was impressive Thursday though he'd ultimately come away with a no-decision after needing 102 pitches to get through 4.2 frames. The 27-year-old Brown is looking to build on a breakout 2025 campaign, where he posted a 2.43 ERA with a 1.03 WHIP and 206 strikeouts across 31 starts (185.1 innings). Brown's currently slated to face the Red Sox at home in his next outing.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
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