Hunter Brown headshot

Hunter Brown News: Works two innings in spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Brown allowed a hit and two walks across two scoreless innings in Friday's Grapefruit League game against St. Louis, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Brown was shaky to start the game, with all three of the baserunners he allowed coming in a 26-pitch first inning. However, he noted he felt better in his second frame and threw a perfect inning while hitting 98 mph with his fastball as measured by the stadium scoreboard.

Hunter Brown
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
