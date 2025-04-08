Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Cranton

Hunter Cranton Injury: Recovering from concussion

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Double-A Arkansas placed Cranton on the 7-day injured list with a concussion, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

He was struck by a comebacker in a Cactus League game March 7 and is building back up while working through concussion symptoms. Cranton, a 24-year-old reliever who Seattle saved money on in the third round last year, logged a 3.24 ERA with three saves and 14 strikeouts in 8.1 innings at Single-A after signing.

Hunter Cranton
Seattle Mariners
