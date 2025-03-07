Hunter Cranton Injury: Struck by comebacker

Cranton was removed from Friday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers after being hit in the chin by a line drive, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cranton seemed to be in a relatively good mood following the incident, which may indicate minimal damage was done. The 24-year-old made nine appearances at Single-A Modesto last season, and he'll likely aim to reach High-A Everett or Double-A Arkansas by the end of 2025.