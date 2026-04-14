Hunter Dobbins Injury: Drawing third rehab start Tuesday
Dobbins (knee) will make the third start of his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Memphis.
Dobbins reached five innings in both of his prior two starts with Memphis and produced a 3.48 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 10.1 frames in total between the outings. After Wednesday, the right-hander should be stretched out enough to handle a typical starter's workload, but it's unclear if St. Louis will have an opening for him in its rotation. Andre Pallante owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through his three starts and would seem to be most at risk of moving to the bullpen if the Cardinals decide to shake up their rotation to make room for Dobbins once he's activated from the injured list.
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