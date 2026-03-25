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Hunter Dobbins Injury: Goes on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Cardinals placed Dobbins (knee) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Dobbins is still working his way back from July surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee. Though he's been able to steadily build up his pitch count throughout the spring through live batting practice sessions and simulated games, he's not yet been cleared for full fielding and agility drills. Once he clears that hurdle in the recovery process, Dobbins may not require an extensive rehab assignment, but the Cardinals aren't guaranteed to have a spot in the rotation available for him upon his return from the IL.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
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