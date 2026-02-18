Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Hopes for full clearance Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 18, 2026

Dobbins (knee) will travel Wednesday to visit a doctor in Wisconsin, where he hopes to be fully cleared for spring-training activities, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Recovering from last July's right ACL surgery, Dobbins has thrown bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions with the rest of the Cardinals' pitchers, but his fielding and running has been limited. As long as he gains clearance Wednesday, Dobbins should make some Grapefruit League appearances for St. Louis. However, the late start likely takes him out of the Opening Day rotation competition.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
