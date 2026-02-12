Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Not doing fielding, running drills

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Dobbins (knee) is being held out of fielding and running drills early on in Cardinals camp, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins' throwing program is on track, but he is being eased into other baseball activities as he comes back from last July's right ACL surgery. It's unclear when Dobbins might pitch in games or if he'll be ready for Opening Day, which could, in effect, take him out of the rotation competition. Dobbins was acquired via trade from the Red Sox this offseason in the deal that sent Willson Contreras to Boston.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
36 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
65 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
145 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
209 days ago
Mound Musings: The 2025 Futures Game
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 Futures Game
Author Image
Brad Johnson
210 days ago