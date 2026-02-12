Hunter Dobbins Injury: Not doing fielding, running drills

Dobbins (knee) is being held out of fielding and running drills early on in Cardinals camp, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins' throwing program is on track, but he is being eased into other baseball activities as he comes back from last July's right ACL surgery. It's unclear when Dobbins might pitch in games or if he'll be ready for Opening Day, which could, in effect, take him out of the rotation competition. Dobbins was acquired via trade from the Red Sox this offseason in the deal that sent Willson Contreras to Boston.