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Hunter Dobbins Injury: Opening season on IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 8:53am

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Dobbins (knee) will begin the season on the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The right-hander continues to work his way back from ACL surgery last July, and he needs a bit more time before being fully cleared for game action. Dobbins built up to five innings while throwing on the back fields Saturday, but he still has some work to do in regard to fielding his position. The 26-year-old may not require a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he's also not guaranteed to join the big-league club once fully healthy.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
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