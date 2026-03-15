Hunter Dobbins Injury: Opening season on IL
Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Dobbins (knee) will begin the season on the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The right-hander continues to work his way back from ACL surgery last July, and he needs a bit more time before being fully cleared for game action. Dobbins built up to five innings while throwing on the back fields Saturday, but he still has some work to do in regard to fielding his position. The 26-year-old may not require a lengthy absence to begin the season, but he's also not guaranteed to join the big-league club once fully healthy.
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