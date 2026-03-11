Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Pitching in minor-league game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 9:29pm

Dobbins (knee) will pitch in another minor-league game later this week, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Returning from last July's right ACL surgery, Dobbins threw four innings and around 65 pitches in a previous appearance on the back fields. He was pleased with how that outing went, saying "a lot of the movement profiles have increased" after "some of the tweaks we've been making." Dobbins will be permitted to field his position in the game later this week, but he will not be allowed to cover first base, as the Cardinals are still being protective of his surgically repaired knee. The 26-year-old is set to open the 2026 season either on the injured list or at Triple-A Memphis, but he's a candidate to see starts for St. Louis later this summer.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
6 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
63 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
92 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
172 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
236 days ago