Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Ready for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 6:51pm

Dobbins (knee) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Memphis, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins managed to build up during spring training, though the team has limited him in fielding drills as he continues to rehab from ACL surgery. A timetable for his return from the injured list is unclear at this time, and even once he's fully healthy, it's unknown if he'll have a spot in the rotation waiting for him.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
25 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
82 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
111 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
191 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
255 days ago