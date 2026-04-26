Hunter Dobbins Injury: Set for start Thursday
Dobbins (knee) is expected to start on the mound for Cardinals on Thursday in Pittsburgh, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Dobbins appears to be on track to make his return from the 15-day injured list in the team's series finale against the Pirates. The right-hander has yet to make his 2026 major-league debut after opening the season sidelined while continuing to recover from a torn ACL in his right knee that he suffered in July of 2025. Dobbins has made five starts with Triple-A Memphis during his minor-league rehab assignment, producing a 4.37 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with 19 punchouts over 22.2 innings.
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