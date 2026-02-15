Hunter Dobbins headshot

Hunter Dobbins Injury: Will go through normal PFP Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Dobbins (knee) is slated to go through a normal pitchers' fielding practice Monday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Dobbins is being eased into full baseball activities following last July's right ACL surgery. He went through limited PFP on Saturday and will increase his running and fielding during the upcoming week. Dobbins does not appear to be in any danger of being unavailable for Opening Day, but being slow-played in spring training likely takes him out of the running for an immediate spot in the Cardinals' rotation.

Hunter Dobbins
St. Louis Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Hunter Dobbins See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
39 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
68 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
148 days ago
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
MLB
Closer Encounters: Relief Market Primer v2.0
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
212 days ago
Mound Musings: The 2025 Futures Game
MLB
Mound Musings: The 2025 Futures Game
Author Image
Brad Johnson
213 days ago