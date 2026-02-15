Hunter Dobbins Injury: Will go through normal PFP Monday
Dobbins (knee) is slated to go through a normal pitchers' fielding practice Monday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Dobbins is being eased into full baseball activities following last July's right ACL surgery. He went through limited PFP on Saturday and will increase his running and fielding during the upcoming week. Dobbins does not appear to be in any danger of being unavailable for Opening Day, but being slow-played in spring training likely takes him out of the running for an immediate spot in the Cardinals' rotation.
